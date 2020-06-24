Witcher 3 Mod Gives Geralt Guns

He’s got two swords, magic and a handsome face, but if there’s one thing Geralt of Rivia has been missing all this time, it’s a set of antique pistols.

Via PC Gamer, this mod by Roenaxx swaps out Geralt’s crossbows for pistols, which at first glance might sound like a bad idea, but they actually look (and work) pretty cool!

There are a few different types available, from dainty sidearms to hand cannons, many with different abilities and powers, and you also get the ability to craft ammunition for them.

You can get the mod here.