A Giant Evangelion Statue For Only $US14,700 ($21,247)

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: July 2, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:anime
evangelionjapan

This month a 1.98 m Evangelion Unit-01 will be released in Japan. It’s priced at 1.58 million yen or $US14,708.62 ($21,260).

Available for order online, the limited-edition statue, made by Kaiyodo, was shown earlier this year at the Wonder Fes in Japan.

Famed figure sculpture Shinobu Matsumura created the original statue, which was then scanned for 3D printing. The resulting statue weighs 65 kg, with parts given a UV coating so the colour won’t fade. 

When the statue was first announced, Kaiyodo said that local dealers are scheduled to handle sales in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe, and the United States.

