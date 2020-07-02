A Giant Evangelion Statue For Only $US14,700 ($21,247)

This month a 1.98 m Evangelion Unit-01 will be released in Japan. It’s priced at 1.58 million yen or $US14,708.62 ($21,260).
Available for order online, the limited-edition statue, made by Kaiyodo, was shown earlier this year at the Wonder Fes in Japan.
造形：松村しのぶの傑作が驚愕の全高2mサイズへ！
『ART MASTER 3D #エヴァンゲリオン 初号機 2Mサイズ 』
#海洋堂 オンラインストアで期間限定で受注受付中！
※完全受注生産品となります。https://t.co/RUNLFyANvS#WF2020w pic.twitter.com/qprPfjp9T1
— 株式会社海洋堂 (@kaiyodo_PR) February 13, 2020
Famed figure sculpture Shinobu Matsumura created the original statue, which was then scanned for 3D printing. The resulting statue weighs 65 kg, with parts given a UV coating so the colour won’t fade.
When the statue was first announced, Kaiyodo said that local dealers are scheduled to handle sales in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe, and the United States.
