Large Evangelion Statues, Yours For Either $20,000 Or $35,000

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 day ago: March 9, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Image: Khara/Fnex
It’s that time again! Time for large, expensive statues that cost lots of money. Time time, we have two of them: a life-sized Rei Ayanami and a human-sized Evangelion Unit-01.

As Nico Nico News reports, the Rei, which features the character in her plugsuit, is priced at 1,815,000 yen ($21,656). The official website notes the statues are limited to three per person!

Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex

The Unit-01 isn’t life-sized, as that would make the statue 74.98 m-tall. Rather, as the website points out, it’s “human-sized,” clocking in at 2.29 m-tall. This statue is outfitted with LED lights and priced at 3,003,000 yen ($35,831).

Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex

Image: Khara/Fnex Image: Khara/Fnex

Likewise, limited to three per person! Goodness.

Pre-orders started this week in Japan, and the finished statues will begin delivery in early 2022.

