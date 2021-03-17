Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time

To mark the release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the Aonami train line in Nagoya has been renamed the Ayanami Line.
The Nagoya Rinkai Rapid Transit line will be wrapped in Rei (and Eva Unit-00) until May 31. There will also be original Ayanami Line merch as well as a large display in the station.
Screenshot: CBC News
This isn’t the first of its kind. Previously, Japan Rail rolled out an Evangelion bullet train, which was way more than just an exterior wrapping.
Have a look at the train in action below:
