Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time

To mark the release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the Aonami train line in Nagoya has been renamed the Ayanami Line.

The Nagoya Rinkai Rapid Transit line will be wrapped in Rei (and Eva Unit-00) until May 31. There will also be original Ayanami Line merch as well as a large display in the station.

Screenshot: CBC News

This isn’t the first of its kind. Previously, Japan Rail rolled out an Evangelion bullet train, which was way more than just an exterior wrapping.

Have a look at the train in action below: