AMD’s Ryzen 3900X Has A Super Good Deal Today

Published 2 hours ago: July 8, 2020 at 8:37 am -
amd 3900x deal
Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

Ryzen 3900X deals don’t come around often, and with good reason. It’s the best all-around productivity CPU with plenty of performance for games — and it’s super well priced for what it offers. But thanks to a quirk between Amazon AU and their UK branch, you can get the 3900X for a super good deal today.

The deal comes courtesy of Amazon, which as of this morning has started offering some deals from their Amazon UK branch in Australia. The most eye-catching one for anyone looking to build a new PC ahead of Cyberpunk 2077 is the Ryzen 3900X, which you can score for only $642.

However, there’s a little bit of a trick to getting the deal. If you head to this link, or search for a 3900X normally through Amazon, it’ll come up as costing $686.24, plus another $15 or so in shipping depending on where you are. That’s still a good deal — most major Aussie retailers are selling the 3900X from $779, so you’re still saving a good amount.

But there’s a way to get the 3900X for even cheaper. If you scroll down the page, you’ll see a little section called “Frequently Bought Together”. It’ll consist of three items: The one you’re looking at, and two other items that people commonly buy with it. In the case of an AMD CPU, it’ll be storage and RAM.

This is what that looks like:

ryzen 3900x amazon au

You’ll notice that the price of the 3900X here is about $40 cheaper than the direct listing. So all you have to do is unselect the two items you don’t want, and Amazon will let you add the 3900X into your cart for the cheapest possible price.

ryzen 3900x amazon au
Image: Amazon AU

And, wala, you have a 4900X for about $130 less than what most major Aussie retailers are charging.

ryzen 3900x amazon au

The same trick works with a couple of other AMD CPUs this morning, too. The Ryzen 3600, one of the better budget all-around CPUs, is available for $249. The Ryzen 3700X is available for $429, about $100 less than most local retailers.

It’s not known how long this “trick”, or whatever it is, will be available. But I’d encourage you to try it with basically all parts, peripherals or games on Amazon. Keep in mind you’ll have to wait a bit longer for shipping, but it’s worth it if that extra $100 can go towards an extra SSD, slightly beefier GPU, a nice mouse, or something else that’ll improve the quality of life of your system. Shipping will be a lot longer — about a couple of weeks — but that’s worth it for the money saved.

So, if you’ve been holding out on building that PC, now’s the time. There isn’t going to be any major shakeup of the desktop CPU market until next year at the latest, and you don’t need to wait until popping in a beefy next-gen GPU — which probably won’t arrive until late September, early October. Get building!

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

  • Nice one Alex. That is super cheap for that CPU. (Just a typo fourth last para – 4900X). Did you get this deal all the way through to the cart + ordered? I’ve had a few situations on Amazon where it displays a price the whole way through the purchasing process – then defaults it over at the last stage in the cart.

