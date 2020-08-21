This AMD Ryzen 3900X Deal is the Perfect Excuse To Upgrade Your PC

Ryzen 3900X deals don’t come around often, and with good reason. It’s the best all-around productivity CPU with plenty of performance for games — and it’s super well priced for what it offers. Especially today. The deal comes courtesy of Amazon, who are currently selling AMD’S Ryzen 3900X for $687.39.

Amazon were offering a similar deal a few weeks ago, but this new sale comes with the added bonus of coming from an Australian supplier, so you can throw free shipping on top of it too. If you’re looking to build a new PC then this is the best deal you can get on a Ryzen 3900X in Australia.

Even with free shipping, you’re still saving about $80 to $100 from the next closest retailer. That’s a good chunk of money that can go towards a decent third-party cooler, a SSD for your Windows installation, or a nice gaming mouse if you haven’t got one already. (We’ve got a neat list here to get you started.)

You can go down the Intel route as well, although supply is a lot more limited. The best offer is on the Intel i7-10700 right now, available for $548 plus delivery. That’s not as good a deal compared to local retailers, though, so it’s probably only one to consider if you’re not going to grab other parts in the same shipment.

Either way, it’s still a good time to build a new PC. Just make sure you get a good PSU to go with it — those next-gen GPUs could be pretty power hungry.

