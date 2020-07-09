See Games Differently

Bathe In Fake Blood At The Evangelion Hot Springs

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: July 9, 2020 at 9:00 pm
Filed to:anime
evangelionjapan

This month, the Hakone Kowakien Yunessun resort in Kanagawa, Japan rolled out a special Evangelion themed hot springs.

In Evangelion, the Second Impact is a huge explosion in Antarctica after which the oceans run red with “blood.”

At this onsen (hot springs) resort, the water in the slides and cave baths are coloured red. This same onsen has red and brown baths to simulate soaking in wine and coffee.

Another part of the resort replicates the amber colour LCL fluid that enables pilots to connect with their Eva units. 

The Eva collab runs until September 30. 

Comments

  • If you’d like to experience the LCL pool without flying to japan, just head down to your local community pool.

