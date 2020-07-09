Bathe In Fake Blood At The Evangelion Hot Springs

This month, the Hakone Kowakien Yunessun resort in Kanagawa, Japan rolled out a special Evangelion themed hot springs.

In Evangelion, the Second Impact is a huge explosion in Antarctica after which the oceans run red with “blood.”

At this onsen (hot springs) resort, the water in the slides and cave baths are coloured red. This same onsen has red and brown baths to simulate soaking in wine and coffee.

Another part of the resort replicates the amber colour LCL fluid that enables pilots to connect with their Eva units.

went to evangelion onsen pic.twitter.com/Zf6Kp8fUOc — sam byford (@345triangle) July 5, 2020

Try new Evangelion onsen in Japan :-]https://t.co/Vap9YebVE5 pic.twitter.com/LaKoQpnbBm — Catsuka (@catsuka) June 2, 2020

The Eva collab runs until September 30.