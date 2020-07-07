Buggy Switch Game Pulled After Using Zelda Music Without Permission

On July 2, open-world game Final Sword was released on the Japanese Nintendo eShop. Players soon noticed something familiar. The background music sounded like “Zelda’s Lullaby.”
Have a listen for yourself.
看板が元に戻ったり、泉から妖精が出てきたり、滝を止めてゾーラの里に行けたり、ハイラル王家の使者がオカリナで吹きそうな気がするBGM。
…せめてもう少し変えない？#ファイナルソード #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/fCyAkqmgaT
— ナスタ／NASTURTIUM (@nasturtiumpfm4) July 4, 2020
音楽がゼルダすぎてアレンジされてすらいないよーな…… #ファイナルソード #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/tvfN7y2c0O
— 極上の事務員さん (@mossarilyOBJECT) July 4, 2020
Compare to “Zelda’s Lullaby.”
According to Automaton, Final Sword has been removed from the eShop after using Zelda music without permission.
HUP Games, Final Sword’s developers, told Automaton that they had purchased the background music, mistakingly thinking they had the licence to use it and did not intend to violate copyright. HUP Games added that it’s explained the issue to Nintendo and is switching out the problematic score for a different one so that the game can be re-released.
Music issues aside, there appear to be other snafus with the game, such as in this section where either the block moves, but the player doesn’t seem able to…
床しか移動しないんか～い！！ #NintendoSwitch #ファイナルソード pic.twitter.com/oDMz4uD0Ks
— ステージ01のRXNおじさん (@slotzangiri) July 5, 2020
The block moves faster than the player can…
床のスピードの方が速いんか～い！！！！ #NintendoSwitch #ファイナルソード pic.twitter.com/UIlsh3XxsI
— ステージ01のRXNおじさん (@slotzangiri) July 5, 2020
Or players fall to sudden death from locations that really aren’t that high!
落下死するような高さじゃねえだろ #NintendoSwitch #ファイナルソード pic.twitter.com/PLZZ5fvLQd
— ステージ01のRXNおじさん (@slotzangiri) July 5, 2020
There are other bugs, too, such as enemies that have tiny hitboxes from behind, intense colour hues, and a whole bunch of what the fuck.
攻撃する度にちゃんと攻撃判定が出てくれるのかを祈る、祈祷力が試されるゲーム#ファイナルソード #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/XkV36CfZSm
— 鈴歩堂 (@Belpodou) July 5, 2020
目がどうにかなりそうな色彩
#NintendoSwitch#ファイナルソード pic.twitter.com/y4DVtRnv7R
— あざ笑う竜騎兵 (@SneeryDragoon01) July 5, 2020
それハメでしょ？うちのシマじゃノーカンだから #NintendoSwitch #ファイナルソード pic.twitter.com/HdnyZrg37n
— 三ヶ月そば (@sobanime) July 6, 2020
後ろ向きに走って疲れたので帰ります #NintendoSwitch #ファイナルソード pic.twitter.com/dXHZbn5XuP
— tana（83.6kg） (@tana_dong) July 5, 2020
いっそ清々しいなこれ #NintendoSwitch #ファイナルソード pic.twitter.com/jBQbgDyI8H
— 駆澄 (@kuzumi10zaki) July 3, 2020
砂漠のオアシスだ～！ #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/GgVWrliixK
— ステージ01のRXNおじさん (@slotzangiri) July 3, 2020
Online in Japan, for years now, fans have nominated games for the Kusoge (“Shit game”) of the Year. Is it too early to put in one’s nomination for 2020?
