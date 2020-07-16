Company Is Sorry For Making Crappy Figures

IA and ONE are popular Vocaloid singing voice synthesiser characters in Japan. To celebrate their birthdays, a pair of new figures have gone on sale in Japan. They’re relatively expensive and, well, apparently not very good.

Each figure is priced at around 35,000 yen ($US327 ($467)). Above is concept art, and below is what fans are receiving, which look very, very different — like bad, 3D print jobs.

Yikes! The figures are so bad that the company that released them, 1st Place, issued an official apology, writing that it was ensure something like this never happened again, adding that it will strive for quality products. The company is also offering a full refund.