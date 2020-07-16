Company Is Sorry For Making Crappy Figures

IA and ONE are popular Vocaloid singing voice synthesiser characters in Japan. To celebrate their birthdays, a pair of new figures have gone on sale in Japan. They’re relatively expensive and, well, apparently not very good.
Each figure is priced at around 35,000 yen ($US327 ($467)). Above is concept art, and below is what fans are receiving, which look very, very different — like bad, 3D print jobs.
各3万5千円のフィギュアのまとめ見てクソ笑ってる pic.twitter.com/G6n1W57zy6
— パッスロ部@解放 (@passuro_kasu) July 15, 2020
原型公開せず受注したIAとONEの税込み34,800円するスペシャル限定フィギュアがとんでもない邪神だと話題https://t.co/slnK8TRIa7 pic.twitter.com/Mn2rYPxYM8
— ホビログ@フィギュア情報 (@Hobby_Log) July 15, 2020
ここやばポイント
1.髪の毛に塗料の糸みたいなのがくっついてたりする
2.腕の塗装が伸びてて完全にボディぺ
3.おねちゃんなのにやたら胸がしっかりある
4.全体的に3Dプリンターで出力したのをギトギトに塗りたくっただけ感
5.原型見せずに期間限定発売
6.これが1体で3万5千円 pic.twitter.com/drdTLJWxWe
— 篠崎葵???? (@fearycrown) July 14, 2020
Yikes! The figures are so bad that the company that released them, 1st Place, issued an official apology, writing that it was ensure something like this never happened again, adding that it will strive for quality products. The company is also offering a full refund.
