NBA Players Are Living The 2K Life

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: July 21, 2020 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:2k
nbanba 2knba 2k20sports

One of the weirdest (and worst!) things about the NBA 2K series is how the whole experience is built around the idea of a “neighbourhood” of stores, most of them heavily branded in-game advertisements. It’s not how the real world looks or works! But then, the NBA in 2020 isn’t living in the real world.

Because most of the league is currently holed up in Disney World, trying to get the 2019-20 season finished, the NBA has been trying to make this bizarre bubble life as comfortable as possible for its superstars. Meaning we’re starting to see stuff like this:

It took about five seconds for fans to realise that looked kinda familiar:

God damn it, now I want to see every player walk in there and come out with some wild 2K mullet/braid/colour action.

