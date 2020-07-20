NBA Players Are Living The 2K Life

One of the weirdest (and worst!) things about the NBA 2K series is how the whole experience is built around the idea of a “neighbourhood” of stores, most of them heavily branded in-game advertisements. It’s not how the real world looks or works! But then, the NBA in 2020 isn’t living in the real world.

Because most of the league is currently holed up in Disney World, trying to get the 2019-20 season finished, the NBA has been trying to make this bizarre bubble life as comfortable as possible for its superstars. Meaning we’re starting to see stuff like this:

It took about five seconds for fans to realise that looked kinda familiar:

Man these niggas in the 2k neighborhood https://t.co/UrOEcLAAVj — Clark????????????☄️ (@OprahSide) July 19, 2020

Lebron after spending 1k VC on a new haircut pic.twitter.com/R2EjEUSSQP — Ｎ．Ｃｌａｕｓｓ☘️ (@ForTheReport) July 19, 2020

God damn it, now I want to see every player walk in there and come out with some wild 2K mullet/braid/colour action.