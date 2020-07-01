New Call of Duty Easter Egg Involves Summoning The Pied Piper

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest multiplayer map is infested with rats, but you can pay the piper to help clean house.

Modern Warfare’s mid-season update for Season 4 arrived on June 30, bringing a new multiplayer map to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Cheshire Park is a 6v6 map set in urban London, England. Near the centre of the park is a statue of the German legend, the Pied Piper.

The medieval story of the Pied Piper comes from Germany, where the rat-infested town of Hamelin hired a rat-catcher who could lure the pests away with a magical pipe. Unfortunately, the townspeople refused to pay up after the rats were gone, and the Pied Piper retaliated by using the pipe to lure all the children from Hamelin. Pretty creepy and vengeful stuff, but they should’ve paid for an honest day’s work.

Completing a series of tasks here in Modern Warfare’s London setting will enlist the aid of the piper, and he’ll summon all the rats with his pipe. Then rats go kaboom.

You’ll need to locate and destroy five mouse traps to start the Easter egg on this map. This is actually the most difficult step: There seems to be a ton of possible locations for the traps, and they’ll spawn randomly one by one. Once you find all the traps, you can then begin looking for a cheese wedge. Once you have the wedge, you’ll need to find the larger piece of the cheese wheel.

Bringing the cheese back to the statue will activate the Pied Piper, who will start summoning the rats with his pipe. There’s music, candlelight, and bubbles. It’s really quite a show. The rats circle around the statue before exploding into colourful paint blobs.

No children are harmed in this Modern Warfare iteration of the Pied Piper, but still, people really should pay the workers or pipers who handle pest control. This was a lot weirder than the minigun-wielding teddy bear Easter egg, but I really love all the detailed eggs Infinity Ward tucked away in Modern Warfare’s maps.

