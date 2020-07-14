See Games Differently

Think Spider-Man, But With Plastic Bags

Brian Ashcraft

Published 4 hours ago: July 14, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:japan
spider-man

In Spider-Man, Peter Parker invented devices worn on his wrists known as web-shooters. Twitter user Tsukasa-3D invented his own shooters, but for shopping bags.

Recently in Japan, even convenience stores have started charging customers for plastic bags and to avoid paying these charges, people need to bring their own. Using a 3D printer, Tsukasa-3D created his own plastic bag slinger. Just load a plastic bag, shoot it out, and either impress or freak out the store staff.

It’s called the Sack Shooter, and Tsukasa-3D writes that this using it is really cool — like in an action movie!

