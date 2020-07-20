Wear A Damn Mask

I don’t care if you’re in Michigan, Manchester or Melbourne, if you have to leave your home and can’t stay away from other people, wear a mask.

It’s not hard! And to help illustrate this, here’s every single Smash Bros. UItimate character — and these guys are doing sweaty work — wearing one, courtesy of aliigleed, who even went so far as to put masks on the characters wearing helmets. Because you can never be too careful!

I’ve posted a few highlights below, but you can see the entire gallery — including alt costumes — here.