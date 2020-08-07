Aussie YouTuber Buys $9 Million Beachside Home, All From Playing Fortnite

In an indication of just how enormous and successful content creators are becoming, one Australian YouTuber has just forked out almost $10 million for a single house.

There’s no surprise who the YouTuber is. It’s Elliott “Muselk” Watkins, the hyper-successful Overwatch turned Fortnite YouTuber and founder of the Click Management talent agency.

Things are going so well that Watkins, who is Australia’s 8th most popular YouTuber, was able to fork out $9.125 million for a home in Tamarama. Tamarama is a beachside suburb just south of Bondi Beach, although the views, as reported by Domain, are pretty damn spectacular.

The home was previously owned by Peter James, a cinematographer who’s worked on Driving Miss Daisy, Paradise Road, Double Jeopardy and Mao’s Last Dancer. It went on the market last year, and James had previously owned it for nearly 40 years after acquiring it in 1981.

The Domain story has a few other interesting background details about Watkins, but what’s really cool here is just appreciating the stratospheric success one Australian can have so far away from the majority of the gaming industry. This kind of success isn’t simply the byproduct of luck, or one particular game’s explosive popularity. It takes a hell of a lot of grinding to continually pump out videos, an awful lot of energy, and a shitload more to keep going years after the initial success.