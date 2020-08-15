Carnivine Has Saliva That Smells Great

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Carnivine!

Carnivine Details

Type: Grass

Average Height: 4′ 07″

Average Weight: 27 kg

First Added In Generation IV

Looking at Carnivine, a large plant with a big mouth who seems to possess a brain and emotions, I instantly reminded of a classic Rick Moranis film. You know the one I’m talking about: Spaceballs. No. That’s not it. Hmm…Oh, Little Shop of Horrors! However, while we know Audrey 2 in that movie ate humans and could talk, we don’t know if it had nice smelling saliva. Hopefully, a new spin-off expanding the lore of the film will answer that question, but for now, we do know that Carnivine HAS very nice smelling saliva and uses it to lure in prey.

Carnivine looks like a mutated Venus Fly Trap and shares a lot in common with that real-world plant. It has a large mouth that it leaves open and then slams shut to catch as bugs or small animals get to close. And as mentioned, it lures these future meals using saliva that smells incredibly sweet, attracting many critters.

GULP (Screenshot: The Pokemon Company)

For a Pokemon introduced all the way back in Gen. 4, there’s not a lot of information about Carnivine and it leaves me with questions. Like, does anybody use its saliva as a perfume or deodorant? Seems like a logical thing to do, assuming you could harvest it safely and efficiently. Also, none of the in-game Pokedex entries listed on Bulbapedia state what it eats. Only in a few appearances in the anime is it portrayed as a bug-eater. What I’m saying is I don’t trust this info. Something that big is eating humans. Probably kids. I won’t say anymore, for legal reasons, but follow the saliva people. #FollowTheSaliva

Also, just a little thing but it has really dumb-looking eyes. It has eyes that look like they were added a few moments before it was sent off to be added to the game because someone looked at it without eyes and went “Oh shit…that’s scary and not cute at all.”

Favourite Fan Art

See, yeah, this is probably why they added some goofy, big eyes to this thing. That was a good call.

Random Facts

According to Bulbapedia, it walks around on its leaves. Strucally this seems iffy and from an evolutionary standpoint seems bad. But this is also a giant plant that can move around and blink. SO…

But actually…is this a giant plant? A few Pokedex entries mention that it “looks like a plant.” Looks? If that’s not a plant what is it? An alien creature from outer spac- ohhh…

It takes a whole day to eat and digest its food. Like me on Thanksgiving when I lay around for 12 hours “digesting” and “letting my food settle.”

