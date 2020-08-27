The Avengers Are Taking Over Fortnite Now

If you’re playing Fortnite, or someone in your family is, good/bad news: The Avengers are basically taking over Fortnite.

The launch trailer for the latest Fortnite season has just premiered online. Fortnite Season 4 will let you basically play as the Avengers, as part of a grander Marvel cross-over.

The setup is basically that Thor has invaded the Fortnite island to warn of Galactus’ impending arrival. But as it does for most people, landing in Fortnite causes Thor to lose his memory and possibly his sanity. So Thor gets into a tiff with other Marvel characters, before Galactus arrives and gives Thor a reminder of what’s going on.

What that means for actual gameplay? Well, that’s what we’ll all find out over the coming weeks and months. The trailer shows off plenty of old favourites — I can’t wait to see Storm show up outside the circle. Others include Doctor Doom, Storm, Thor, Groot, Iron Man and She-Hulk.

The Season 4 content is live in Fortnite now, if you’ve patched the game. It’s interesting watching this pan out, particularly after US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Fortnite won’t be reinstated on iOS following Apple’s ban. Just imagine how pissed Fortnite players will be if Apple dumps the game good and proper just before someone unlocks Wolverine, Groot or Thor.