Kojima Productions Is Now Promoting A Delivery Company In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: August 28, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Screenshot: Official Site
Makes sense, I guess? Kojima Productions developed Death Stranding, a game about delivering things, and now the Tokyo-based game studio is doing promotion for Kuroneko Yamato Transport, a Japanese delivery company.

As My Game News Flash reports, a special website has been launched, with notes of encouragement for delivery workers that can be printed out, as well as prizes, including a Ludens figure with a Kuroneko (black cat), and t-shirts.

The Kuroneko site is also distributing a free wallpaper featuring its cat character and Kojima Productions’ mascot.

Kojima is never one to shy away from corporate collabs, so this isn’t surprising. Here, though, in 2020, with Death Stranding making more sense now than ever, this does seem inevitable.

