Kojima Productions Is Now Promoting A Delivery Company In Japan

Makes sense, I guess? Kojima Productions developed Death Stranding, a game about delivering things, and now the Tokyo-based game studio is doing promotion for Kuroneko Yamato Transport, a Japanese delivery company.
As My Game News Flash reports, a special website has been launched, with notes of encouragement for delivery workers that can be printed out, as well as prizes, including a Ludens figure with a Kuroneko (black cat), and t-shirts.
今も変わらず届け続けることで、
私たちの生活を支えてくれている。
物流に携わる全ての人々に感謝と応援の気持ちを込めて????
配達Thanksカードをつくりました。
是非ご利用ください。
コンビニ印刷も可能 です。（続く）
⁰#ヤマトとコジプロ⁰#配達Thanksカード https://t.co/gLHOMPo4m2 pic.twitter.com/oLbwBCty9k
— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (@KojiPro2015) August 28, 2020
The Kuroneko site is also distributing a free wallpaper featuring its cat character and Kojima Productions’ mascot.
Kojima is never one to shy away from corporate collabs, so this isn’t surprising. Here, though, in 2020, with Death Stranding making more sense now than ever, this does seem inevitable.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in