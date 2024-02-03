Death Stranding On The Beach In 16 Wild Images

Sony’s January 31 State of Play gave hungry gamers a heaping helping of upcoming titles to drool over, including the long-awaited Silent Hill 2 remake and deeper dives into Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade. But the biggest reveal of the evening came with an extended look at the story and gameplay of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. It looks to be pretty much a direct sequel to 2019’s cerebral adventure game, but much about its world has changed.

There are some familiar faces, including Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), Fragile (Lea Seydoux), and little baby Lou—now with creepy black eye-goo! But what’s most striking here is what’s different. There’s a stop-motion doll guy, an ‘80s-style guitar used as a weapon, and what appear to be personal-use evangelion units. Let’s dive into some of this dizzying imagery, shall we?

Those aren’t her actual hands, it’s a mask

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Are those tentacles? Or feathers?

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Lou, you’ve looked better.

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Fragile and Sam are back! And grey, for some reason.

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Fragile has a new li’l buddy.

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Death Stranding in space? Or by plane?

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Sam makes a pit stop in Mustafar

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Sam gets a slick new ride

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Guess who’s back! It’s Higgs!

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Higgs has upgraded to a robot goon squad

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Troy Baker returns for another turn as the villain

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Higgs is here to shred

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

A tender moment between Sam and Lou

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

A seance, or an autopsy? Why not both?

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Definitely not ideal corpse behavior

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Oh hey, Elle Fanning is in this game

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

The whole shebang

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach – State of Play Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

For your theorizing pleasure, here’s the entire ten minutes of footage from State of Play. There’s a hell of a lot to unpack here before the game launches in 2025 for PlayStation 5.