Death Stranding On The Beach In 16 Wild Images

Sony’s January 31 State of Play gave hungry gamers a heaping helping of upcoming titles to drool over, including the long-awaited Silent Hill 2 remake and deeper dives into Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade. But the biggest reveal of the evening came with an extended look at the story and gameplay of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. It looks to be pretty much a direct sequel to 2019’s cerebral adventure game, but much about its world has changed.
There are some familiar faces, including Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), Fragile (Lea Seydoux), and little baby Lou—now with creepy black eye-goo! But what’s most striking here is what’s different. There’s a stop-motion doll guy, an ‘80s-style guitar used as a weapon, and what appear to be personal-use evangelion units. Let’s dive into some of this dizzying imagery, shall we?
Those aren’t her actual hands, it’s a mask
Are those tentacles? Or feathers?
Lou, you’ve looked better.
Fragile and Sam are back! And grey, for some reason.
Fragile has a new li’l buddy.
Death Stranding in space? Or by plane?
Sam makes a pit stop in Mustafar
Sam gets a slick new ride
Guess who’s back! It’s Higgs!
Higgs has upgraded to a robot goon squad
Troy Baker returns for another turn as the villain
Higgs is here to shred
A tender moment between Sam and Lou
A seance, or an autopsy? Why not both?
Definitely not ideal corpse behavior
Oh hey, Elle Fanning is in this game
The whole shebang
For your theorizing pleasure, here’s the entire ten minutes of footage from State of Play. There’s a hell of a lot to unpack here before the game launches in 2025 for PlayStation 5.
