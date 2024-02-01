Kojima’s New Game Physint Is A Return To The Espionage Genre

If Death Stranding is not your usual Hideo Kojima vibe, it sounds like Kojima Productions is working on something more along the lines of Metal Gear Solid. During the State of Play presentation that took place on January 31, Kojima joined Sony’s Hermen Hulst to announce a new action-espionage project called Physint.

While no footage or art was shown, Kojima explained that the game will be from a new, original IP and full development will begin after Kojima Productions ships Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The team announced during the presentation that the sequel is set to launch in 2025. Kojima says while the game will be, well, a game, it is “also a movie at the same time in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound.” What does that actually mean? We don’t know, because Kojima just says to “stay tuned” for more information as he and Hulst leave a movie set.

Whatever this game is, it sounds like Kojima is collaborating with Sony for it, and even shouts out the PlayStation company’s music and film departments as part of the project. It wasn’t stated if this means Physint will end up a PlayStation exclusive, however. Kojima signs off the announcement by saying this next project will be “the culmination of [his] work.” Check out the video below:

PlayStation

While Physint is likely a long ways away, Kojima Productions is also working on a third game alongside it and Death Stranding 2. The team revealed OD, an Xbox-exclusive game in collaboration with Get Out director Jordan Peele, at the 2023 Game Awards. So Kojima and his team are very busy right now. For more on that, check out the nearly 10-minute-long trailer featuring hand masks, stop motion puppets, and Troy Baker fighting people with a guitar.