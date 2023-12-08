Kojima’s Xbox Exclusive Is Called OD And Involves Jordan Peele

Hideo Kojima, creator of Metal Gear and director of Death Stranding, revealed a first look at his new Xbox exclusive tonight. It’s called OD and Jordan Peele is involved in it. The director of Get Out and Nope said the project is unlike anything players have seen in a game before.

Teased back at the summer Xbox gaming showcase, we still don’t know much about OD even after seeing its reveal trailer at The Game Awards. Kojima’s face scanner has clearly been busy though, with the footage featuring closeups of actors’ faces talking about ducks quacking, mad whales, and other cryptic animal riddles.

Here’s the trailer: