Hideo Kojima Is Finally Making His Own Movie

Renowned video game developer and cinephile Hideo Kojima is expected to work with production company A24 to develop a film adaptation of his 2020 game Death Stranding. In a statement announcing the project, Kojima Productions said that the movie won’t be “just a direct translation of the game.”

Known for his love of film, Hideo Kojima’s video games often feature dense, twisting narratives typically told through very long, thoroughly scripted cutscenes. It’s become a signature charm of his work, with his Metal Gear Solid series often focused on gritty action heavily inspired by 1981’s Escape From New York and a host of other films. 2020’s Death Stranding, however, is a game with less obvious cinematic parallels: Set after a post-apocalyptic event that interrupts the natural flow of life and sees humanity largely disconnected from one another and living in separate outposts, the story follows Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), a delivery person who must traverse challenging terrain while battling threats from rogue factions of humanity and twisted echoes of those who had perished.

In a jumbo-sized post on Twitter (presently called “X”), Hideo Kojima said the following:

A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of “game adaptation films” out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.

As noted in the announcement, Death Stranding was stocked with Holywood talent, featuring not just Reedus but Margaraet Qualley, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Guillermo del Toro as well, among others. Over the years, Kojima has brought more talent from the world of cinema and TV into his games. Kojima’s previous game, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, featured Kiefer Sutherland as the main character, Venom Snake.

Most recently, Hideo Kojima’s upcoming game OD will feature Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier. Director Jordan Peele is also attached to the project.

A film adaptation of just about any of Hideo Kojima’s works is an interesting prospect. Given that Kojima’s games often spend about as much time featuring dialogue and storytelling as they do gameplay, it’ll be interesting to see what narrative opportunities a movie can present.