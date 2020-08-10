See Games Differently

New The Last Of Us Part II Trophies Tease Grounded Mode, Permadeath

Ian Walker

Prepare for even more sneaking around. (Screenshot: Naughty Dog)
The Last of Us Part II has a couple new trophies that indicate the impending arrival of both Grounded mode and a permadeath option, both of which should make the game exponentially harder.

Grounded mode first appeared in 2013’s The Last of Us as a heightened difficulty level made available post-release. Although Naughty Dog hasn’t explained what Grounded mode will look like in the sequel, it’s probably safe to expect a few of the same challenges from the first game, like sparse supplies, the lack of a HUD and listen mode, and increased enemy damage, to make a return.

With the way gamers complete challenges, I just assumed someone would have done these already. (Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku)

That might sound hard enough, but if the new trophies are correct, The Last of Us Part II will also receive a permadeath option at some point. Again, we don’t have any information on what permadeath will entail, but if it’s like other games, taking one too many potshots from a sniper or letting a Clicker get too close will mean the end of your game. Combine that with Grounded (if they’re in fact separate things) and you’re going to have a tough time guiding Ellie and Abby through Seattle.

The Last of Us Part II is already a pretty tough game — well, for me at least — but I’m sure there’s more than a few people out there who are just salivating over using these options for their next playthrough. All I’m saying is: where’s my extra easy mode where Ellie, Dina, Abby, and Lev get to live happy lives?

