Red Dead Online Is So Busted Horses Are Flying And It’s Raining Alligators

For much of the week, Rockstar’s Red Dead Online has been all kinds of broken for players, as folks report everything from deserted landscapes to magical horses to the presence of a lone, mysterious bald man, sometimes the only NPC on the map.

The cause appears to be related to the game’s recent 1.21 title update, with Rockstar setting up a dedicated support page for users complaining stuff like “low animal spawn counts, difficulty pitching Camps, entering Moonshine shacks” and, most common of all issues, “others”.

“We are currently developing fixes to address these and will share more information as it is available.”

Until those fixes go live, please enjoy this collection of deeply weird shit that is going on right now, like persistent horses:

I had to do it… ???????? Put sound on! pic.twitter.com/yHmLsYGyC9 — Red Dead Online Community (@RedDeadRDC) August 10, 2020

Dancing corpses:

Alligator rain:

Flying carts:

and Tree Horses:

All very funny! But most interesting out of all the various bugs and glitches going on has been the fact that while most NPCs have disappeared from the game, one previously unseen resident has started turning up…all over the place.

As Polygon report, this “Bald Man” is sometimes appearing as a functional NPC, and other times as an almost ghostly glitch, floating or standing completely still.

So… A bald Man is just running to The infinite and… When I aproach to shoot him or something The game crash #RedDeadOnline #RedDeadRedemption2 @RockstarGames @RedDeadRDC pic.twitter.com/6vi0tWaT6W — SaleM (@RiveL01263858) August 11, 2020

Red Dead Online Patch 1.21 is the worst since the beta. No NPCs/Animals, Ghost driven horses and wagons and this… pic.twitter.com/TwGXhz3Eq5 — Nader ''LibaNz_'' Karame (@Nader_Karamehlo) August 11, 2020

This #RedDeadOnline conspiracy is trippy af and I cant help but believe it pic.twitter.com/SBmE9XT0Zp — Jordan Muhphukkin' King (@DabstractPoetic) August 12, 2020

While regular players are venting their frustrations at Rockstar, others are taking the opportunity to make the most of it, as the near-empty maps provide a great chance to take some nice photos, or just unwind from everything.