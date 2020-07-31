See Games Differently

The New Battletoads Game Is Finally Coming Out August 20

Ethan Gach

Published 3 hours ago: August 1, 2020 at 12:20 am -
Filed to:battletoads
dlala studiosgame passrarerelease datexbox one
Screenshot: Microsoft
Screenshot: Microsoft

The first new Battletoads game in over 25 years is coming to Xbox One and PC via Steam next month. 

A new game in the series that originally began on NES, Battletoads is an animated beat ‘em up that’s doing everything it can to channel the love and nostalgia around the 1991 release. It’ll also have multiplayer coop for up to three people and enough different difficulty settings that actually beating this one might not feel like a pure test of stamina and will power.

Developed by Dlala Studios with help from Rare, it’s also coming to Game Pass on both console and PC. The remaster of the original game is also currently available to play on Game Pass via the Rare Replay collection.

Microsoft first announced the new Battletoads at E3 2018 with a release window of last year. Then last year came and went but Battletoads didn’t. I was a bit worried when it seemed like we were about to get through 2020’s not-E3 season without hearing about the game at all, so this morning’s release date announcement is a pleasant surprise. Battletoads looks like exactly the kind of Saturday morning cartoon nonsense I need more of in my life right now.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.