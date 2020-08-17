This Week In Games: Microsoft Escape Simulator

After a lengthy wait, we’ll all be able to finally enjoy a holiday this week. Virtually through Microsoft Flight Simulator, of course.

Asobo Studio’s cloud-based journey into the ray-traced clouds is finally released from tomorrow Australian time, launching across Steam, the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass on PC through the Xbox app, if you’re signed up to that. It’s going to be fascinating to see how much the game’s data usage soars when the amount of people flying around at once rapidly takes off.

Also, given that the game pulls in real-world flight data, I’m kind of curious to see what Flight Simulator would look like in a climate where real-life aviation levels were more normal.

Anyway, it’s not just Microsoft Flight Simulator this week. There’s also the reboot of Battletoads, which I’m curiously optimistic for. I’ve been asking for more couch co-op games on Xbox Game Pass, particularly since the pandemic began, and Battletoads at least adds one more option there. Also, anything with a mix of genres and game styles is usually a good mix with friends and drinking. Also, if you like a bit of actual golf, 2K are back in the genre this week with PGA Tour 2K21.

That could actually be really good. And if you like quirky games, the remaster of the CGA The Eternal Castle is hitting the Switch on Thursday. Real unusual art style for 2020.

Here’s the big hitters in video games coming out this week:

Battletoads | PC, Xbox

Microsoft Flight Simulator | PC

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox

PGA Tour 2K21 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Beyond Enemy Lines 2 | Xbox

Zero Tolerance | PC

Norman’s Great Illusion | Xbox, Switch

Chinese Parents | Switch

Stones of the Revenant | Xbox

Gleamlight | Xbox

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind | Xbox, Switch

Dungeon Scavenger | Xbox

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time | Xbox, Switch

CRASH: Autodrive – Prologue | PC

Ellipsis | Switch

The Eternal Castle Remastered | Switch

Aokana | Switch

Onto the trailers, then. Let’s start by reacquainting ourselves with Battletoads. I’ve also included an hour-long gameplay of Microsoft Flight Simulator, so you can see the menu options, various assists and accessibility toggles, what the various challenges and notifications are like, and just what you can expect from it as an experience.

