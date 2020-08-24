Used Pokémon Popsicle Sticks Fetching High Prices Online In Japan

It’s summertime! It’s hot. Time to eat popsicles and — in you are in Japan and like Pokémon — perhaps, buy the used sticks for hundreds of dollars.

On June 1, as Kotaku previously reported, Garigari-kun popsicles were teaming up with Pikachu for a limited collab. A box of six Pokémon Garigari-kun cost 350 yen ($US3.30 ($5)), but according to Hachima (via Soranews), used sticks have been going for as high as 50,000 yen ($US473 ($661)).

These aren’t just any old used sticks, but rather, “winning” ones that can be exchanged for a rare Pokémon card featuring Zarude, which appears in the new Pokémon Coco animated film. You would have to eat the whole popsicle to see if you won.

By trading in a winning stick, you can get said card.

Initially, a lot of the winning sticks have been going for under 10,000 yen ($US94.55 ($132)). But recently, some of the prices have gotten quite high.

The 99,999 yen ($US945 ($1,320). 50) stick is still unsold.