See Games Differently

Used Pokémon Popsicle Sticks Fetching High Prices Online In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: August 24, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:japan
pokemon
Image: Garigari-kun | The Pokemon Company
Image: Garigari-kun | The Pokemon Company

It’s summertime! It’s hot. Time to eat popsicles and — in you are in Japan and like Pokémon — perhaps, buy the used sticks for hundreds of dollars.

On June 1, as Kotaku previously reported, Garigari-kun popsicles were teaming up with Pikachu for a limited collab. A box of six Pokémon Garigari-kun cost 350 yen ($US3.30 ($5)), but according to Hachima (via Soranews), used sticks have been going for as high as 50,000 yen ($US473 ($661)).

These aren’t just any old used sticks, but rather, “winning” ones that can be exchanged for a rare Pokémon card featuring Zarude, which appears in the new Pokémon Coco animated film. You would have to eat the whole popsicle to see if you won.

By trading in a winning stick, you can get said card.

Initially, a lot of the winning sticks have been going for under 10,000 yen ($US94.55 ($132)). But recently, some of the prices have gotten quite high.

The 99,999 yen ($US945 ($1,320). 50) stick is still unsold.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.