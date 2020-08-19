See Games Differently

Why Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Isn’t Available In China

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: August 19, 2020 at 7:51 pm -
Filed to:china
flight simulatormicrosoft flight simulator

Microsoft just released a new Flight Simulator. Players around the world are enjoying the game — save for China.

The last Flight Simulator came out on Steam in 2014, and that version previously came out in 2006. As South China Morning Post reports, the game has not been approved for sale in China, even though you can fly above the Forbidden City and CCTV headquarters. 

“I think it’s a mix of publishing licence issues and the content of the game,” said Daniel Camilo, a business game developer at Apptutti in China.

“Since the game allows [players] to virtually travel all over the world and ‘inspect’ many locations in high detail (airports in particular), that would potentially bring up a lot of issues with the content for Chinese regulators, [such as] flying over Xinjiang, Taiwan, and how those regions would be identified.”

As SCMP notes, it can also take a long time for a game to get approved for release in China. Players in the country, however, are still playing the game by changing the region on the Microsoft Store. 

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.