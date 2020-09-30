See Games Differently

Anime Studio Bones Did A Pokémon Music Video And It’s Glorious

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: September 30, 2020 at 8:30 pm -
Filed to:anime
japanpokemon

Famed anime studio Bones did a special Pokémon music video for the Japanese rock group Bump of Chicken. And the result is wonderful.

The video jumps through a bunch of different anime styles, from contemporary to 1980s animation.

It’s a pleasure to watch and makes me wish this was the blueprint for either a feature film or a new series. (The Stand By Me nod at the music video’s start is a reference to a reference made in Pokémon Red.)

Bones is known for anime like My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Bungo Stray Dogs.

The video was directed and storyboarded by Rie Matsumoto, who first cut her teeth on the Pretty Cure anime and went on the head-up the Blood Blockade Battlefront anime. I’d love to see her and Bones do more Pokémon anime. 

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.