Anime Studio Bones Did A Pokémon Music Video And It’s Glorious

Famed anime studio Bones did a special Pokémon music video for the Japanese rock group Bump of Chicken. And the result is wonderful.

The video jumps through a bunch of different anime styles, from contemporary to 1980s animation.

It’s a pleasure to watch and makes me wish this was the blueprint for either a feature film or a new series. (The Stand By Me nod at the music video’s start is a reference to a reference made in Pokémon Red.)

Bones is known for anime like My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Bungo Stray Dogs.

The video was directed and storyboarded by Rie Matsumoto, who first cut her teeth on the Pretty Cure anime and went on the head-up the Blood Blockade Battlefront anime. I’d love to see her and Bones do more Pokémon anime.