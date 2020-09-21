BlizzConline Coming February 2021

See Games Differently

Ash Parrish

Published 3 hours ago: September 22, 2020 at 3:41 am -
Photo: Joe Scarnici, Getty Images
After cancelling BlizzCon in May, Blizzard has announced an online version of its massive convention will be held February 19-20, 2021.

“While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year,” Blizzard wrote in a blog post. “We’re putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show.”

BlizzCon is Blizzard Entertainment’s annual week-long convention that showcases its popular franchises, like Diablo and Overwatch, as well as hosting a number of esports events like the Overwatch World Cup and the Hearthstone Global Finals. Given the shorter two-day length of the online event, it is not known whether Blizzard will still host esports tournaments or hold them at a different time. According to the post, Blizzard is also planning a “Community Showcase” through an online version of its “March of the Murlocs” and other fan-geared events.

