BlizzConline Coming February 2021

After cancelling BlizzCon in May, Blizzard has announced an online version of its massive convention will be held February 19-20, 2021.

???? BlizzConline is set to take place February 19-20, 2021! There's lots of planning left to do, but we wanted to provide an early heads-up on how you can take part in the online festivities! ???? Check out the blog for more details on the fun! ???? ???? https://t.co/fY1x6SBMZm pic.twitter.com/QNev7OiGFX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) September 21, 2020

“While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year,” Blizzard wrote in a blog post. “We’re putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show.”

BlizzCon is Blizzard Entertainment’s annual week-long convention that showcases its popular franchises, like Diablo and Overwatch, as well as hosting a number of esports events like the Overwatch World Cup and the Hearthstone Global Finals. Given the shorter two-day length of the online event, it is not known whether Blizzard will still host esports tournaments or hold them at a different time. According to the post, Blizzard is also planning a “Community Showcase” through an online version of its “March of the Murlocs” and other fan-geared events.