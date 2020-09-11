See Games Differently

Hades Won’t Have Switch-PC Cross-Saves At Launch

Ari Notis

Published 2 hours ago: September 12, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:hades
supergiant gamesswitch
Screenshot: Supergiant Games
Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Hades is coming to Switch, but folks who’ve been playing the early access version on PC won’t be able to carry over their save files — at least not from day one. Developer Supergiant Games announced in a tweet today that, while cross-save functionality between the two platforms is still planned, it won’t be available at launch.

Since December 2018, PC players have been able to play Hades in early access through the Epic Games Store. Like two of the studio’s previous well-regarded efforts, Bastion and Transistor, Hades is an isometric action role-playing game. Unlike those two, though, Hades is a roguelike — fitting, since the game is set in the underworld from Greek mythology, a place you can legendarily get caught in an endless, tortuous loop. (What’s up, Sisyphus?)

A Switch release is planned for some time this fall and is meant to coincide with the full version 1.0 of the game. In a Nintendo Indie World stream from last month, Supergiant confirmed that cross-saves would be available for those who played on PC. Citing “setbacks,” the developer said that feature will now be available later this year, some time after the 1.0 release.

A release date has not yet been confirmed. Personally, I’ve been itching to play the game since 2018’s Game Awards — I’ve been holding off, not so patiently, for the 1.0 version — so every tiny bit of news that isn’t a release date drives me further into the depths of actual Hades. And to think, once upon a time, two whole paragraphs ago, I thought Sisyphus had it bad.

More from the underworld:

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.