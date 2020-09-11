Hades Won’t Have Switch-PC Cross-Saves At Launch

Hades is coming to Switch, but folks who’ve been playing the early access version on PC won’t be able to carry over their save files — at least not from day one. Developer Supergiant Games announced in a tweet today that, while cross-save functionality between the two platforms is still planned, it won’t be available at launch.

Since December 2018, PC players have been able to play Hades in early access through the Epic Games Store. Like two of the studio’s previous well-regarded efforts, Bastion and Transistor, Hades is an isometric action role-playing game. Unlike those two, though, Hades is a roguelike — fitting, since the game is set in the underworld from Greek mythology, a place you can legendarily get caught in an endless, tortuous loop. (What’s up, Sisyphus?)

A Switch release is planned for some time this fall and is meant to coincide with the full version 1.0 of the game. In a Nintendo Indie World stream from last month, Supergiant confirmed that cross-saves would be available for those who played on PC. Citing “setbacks,” the developer said that feature will now be available later this year, some time after the 1.0 release.

A release date has not yet been confirmed. Personally, I’ve been itching to play the game since 2018’s Game Awards — I’ve been holding off, not so patiently, for the 1.0 version — so every tiny bit of news that isn’t a release date drives me further into the depths of actual Hades. And to think, once upon a time, two whole paragraphs ago, I thought Sisyphus had it bad.

