Hades Won’t Have Switch-PC Cross-Saves At Launch

Hades is coming to Switch, but folks who’ve been playing the early access version on PC won’t be able to carry over their save files — at least not from day one. Developer Supergiant Games announced in a tweet today that, while cross-save functionality between the two platforms is still planned, it won’t be available at launch.
— Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) September 11, 2020
Since December 2018, PC players have been able to play Hades in early access through the Epic Games Store. Like two of the studio’s previous well-regarded efforts, Bastion and Transistor, Hades is an isometric action role-playing game. Unlike those two, though, Hades is a roguelike — fitting, since the game is set in the underworld from Greek mythology, a place you can legendarily get caught in an endless, tortuous loop. (What’s up, Sisyphus?)
A Switch release is planned for some time this fall and is meant to coincide with the full version 1.0 of the game. In a Nintendo Indie World stream from last month, Supergiant confirmed that cross-saves would be available for those who played on PC. Citing “setbacks,” the developer said that feature will now be available later this year, some time after the 1.0 release.
A release date has not yet been confirmed. Personally, I’ve been itching to play the game since 2018’s Game Awards — I’ve been holding off, not so patiently, for the 1.0 version — so every tiny bit of news that isn’t a release date drives me further into the depths of actual Hades. And to think, once upon a time, two whole paragraphs ago, I thought Sisyphus had it bad.
