See Games Differently

Hello And Welcome To My Sewer!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: September 27, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:photo mode
photographyscreenshotsvirtual photography

This week on Snapshots we have some lovely Ghost of Tsushima screenshots, a free couch, a diving Spider-Man, a creepy werewolf, some gorgeous sunsets, and one disturbing looking sewer monster.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Cody Gittings (Email)

“Yes, I drink a lot of Mtn Dew? How can you tell?!”

Shit. I think I just dunked on myself.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.