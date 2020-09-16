See Games Differently

Mario’s Super Picross, Diddy’s Kong Quest Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: September 16, 2020 at 11:13 am -
Filed to:nintendo switch online
picross
Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo just announced the latest round of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and alongside Diddy’s Kong Quest is a nice surprise: Mario’s Super Picross, a game that had previously only been officially released in Japan and then later PAL (Europe + Australasia) territories.

There’s also Peace Keepers and the forever-unfortunately-named SCAT, with everything available on September 23.

Because this is Mario’s Super Picross’ first time out in the US, Nintendo of America even put together a tutorial video for everyone:

