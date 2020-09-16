Mario’s Super Picross, Diddy’s Kong Quest Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo just announced the latest round of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and alongside Diddy’s Kong Quest is a nice surprise: Mario’s Super Picross, a game that had previously only been officially released in Japan and then later PAL (Europe + Australasia) territories.

There’s also Peace Keepers and the forever-unfortunately-named SCAT, with everything available on September 23.

More classic games are headed to #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline on 9/23! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online

• #DonkeyKong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

• Mario’s Super Picross

• The Peace Keepers NES – Nintendo Switch Online

• S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team pic.twitter.com/69qbUtg3L4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2020

Because this is Mario’s Super Picross’ first time out in the US, Nintendo of America even put together a tutorial video for everyone: