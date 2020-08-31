Ridley Scott On Fortnite’s Apple Trailer: “The Idea Was Terrific, The Message Was ‘Ehh'”

Hollywood legend Ridley Scott might be better known for stuff like Alien and Gladiator, but he also found time in the mid-80s to make Apple’s famous 1984 commercial. With Epic Games very recently and publicly recreating the ad, only now with an anti-Apple stance, Scott has some thoughts.

To recap! Here’s Scott’s original commercial, which was both called 1984 and aired during the 1984 Super Bowl:

And here’s Epic’s version, retooled as part of the company’s ongoing legal feud with Apple over App Store payments:

IGN were able to get hold of Scott and ask if he’d seen the clip.

“I sure have and I wrote to them because on the one hand I can be fully complimented by the fact they copied [my commercial] shot for shot,” he said. “But pity the message is so ordinary when they could have been talking about democracy or more powerful things… And they didn’t use it.”

“I think the animation was terrific, the idea was terrific, the message was ‘ehh’.”

Same, man. Same.