Artist Animates Anime-Style Among Us Kills

OK, hear me out. What if Among Us, but anime?

Artist and content creator Landonardo recently shared a couple of great videos featuring his takes on what anime-style kill animations would look like in Among Us, the multiplayer deception game from 2018 that only recently went supernova on Twitch.

I’m crossing my fingers he hits Yu Yu Hakusho in the next instalment.