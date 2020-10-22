Look At These Metal Gear Solid Air Jordans

Last year, film director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) showed off some epic Pikachu Air Jordans. Now in 2020, he’s back with a pair of excellent Metal Gear Solid themed ones.

Vogt-Roberts posted the custom AJ1s this week on Twitter to mark the anniversary of Metal Gear Solid’s PlayStation release in North America.

Today is the North American 22nd anniversary of @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN’s PS1 masterpiece METAL GEAR SOLID. It changed me. To celebrate, I commissioned artist @bud_sanfilippo (SG Customs) to riff on Yoji Shinkawa’s iconic brush strokes & colors. Off-White Jordan x Shinkawa-San 1❗️ pic.twitter.com/dOIJ0632rv — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) October 21, 2020

Bud Sanfilippo of SGNY did his take on artist Yoji Shinkawa’s brushwork to great effect. The result is subtle, skillful, and very cool. Well done!

Currently, Vogt-Roberts is working on bringing a live-action version of Metal Gear Solid to the big screen. He’s very passionate about the project, and I can’t help but feel MGS is in very good hands.

All Twitter images used with permission.