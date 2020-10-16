Retro Experts Analogue Making A New TurboGrafx and PC Engine Console

Analogue is well known for creating some incredible high-end, high-definition retro consoles based on classic machines like the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. The company’s latest focus is NEC systems, like the TurboGrafx-16 and PC Engine, announcing today the new Analogue Duo. It will be out next year for $US200 ($283) and like previous Analogue consoles, quantities will be limited.

Like Analogue’s other HD retro consoles, the newly announced Duo does not use software emulation and instead utilises an FPGA, or field-programmable gate array chip, to simulate the original game systems at a hardware level. This means you skip all the headaches and inaccuracies of software emulation, as the FPGA chip found in each Analogue device, including the Duo, is basically recreating perfectly the original console’s innards, just in a tiny digital form. The chip is also versatile, which is why the Duo can play multiple NEC system games.

Photo: Analogue

According to the company, the Duo can play TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, TurboGrafx CD, PC Engine CD-ROM, and Super Arcade CD-Rom games. The Duo sports both a cartridge slot and CD-ROM drive, allowing you to play all your classic NEC games regardless of whether they come on cart or CD. It also sports a controller port, letting owners use original controllers and accessories with the Duo. It also supports more modern Bluetooth and USB controllers.

The Duo uses HDMI, allowing it to output 1080p visuals. Because of how the FPGA chip works and how powerful it is, the picture quality is sharp, clear, and accurate.

Analogue also announced today a new hardware add-on for its popular portable console, the Analogue Pocket.

Photo: Analogue

This new add-on will let folks play TurboGrafx-16, SuperGrafx, and PC Engine games on their Pocket devices, allowing you to take full advantage of that sweet 3.5 inch 1600×1440 pixel display. That add-on will be out sometime next year for $US30 ($42).

The Analogue Duo itself will be out next year for $US200 ($283), and considering how fast the company’s last devices have sold out, if you want one of these you’ll probably need to plan ahead and keep your eyes open for a more specific release date.

