Super Mario 3D All-Stars Is Getting Inverted Camera Controls

Ari Notis

Published 1 hour ago: October 28, 2020 at 1:06 am -
Filed to:news
nintendo switchsuper mario 3d all starsupdate
Screenshot: Nintendo

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the bundled Switch collection of Nintendo’s first three 3D Mario games, is finally getting inverted camera controls. According to a tweet from Nintendo of America, an update on November 16 will add camera customisation to all three rereleases: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.

According to the announcement, you’ll be to tweak these settings on a per-game basis. For all of them, you’ll be able to flip the horizontal camera in addition to the horizontal and vertical Mario cameras. Sunshine will have the most granular options of the bunch, with a setting that even tweaks Mario’s snazzy F.L.U.D.D. backpack. It’s unclear if you’ll be able to set the standard, game-agnostic camera controls universally from, say, the main menu. (Kotaku has reached out to Nintendo for clarification.)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be on sale via the Nintendo eShop until March 31, 2021. No word yet on if Super Mario Galaxy 2 will join the collection in the 11th hour.

