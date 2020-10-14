The 7 Wildest Outfits From The Star Wars Galaxy

Is there a part of Star Wars that isn’t iconic? The characters, the music, the quotes – you can even pick out the sound effects in a crowd. So much work was put into designing ever facet of the galaxy in a way to make sure it stands out from everything else. You’d struggle to find someone who couldn’t describe what Darth Vader looks like.

I’m sure you can pull any number of iconic Star Wars costumes off the top of your head, but there are few fashion choices that really stand out for their uniqueness. From extravagant gowns to life-support armour cobbled together from scraps and pristine silver amour, these are our picks for the wildest outfits from the galaxy far, far away.

Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren was one of the fan-favourite characters from Star Wars: Rebels, and is instantly recognisable from her personalised Mandalorian armour. No matter the setting, the bright designs on her street-art inspired armour really pops, making good uses of the animated series’ stylised cartoon aesthetic. I always appreciated that the art on Sabine’s armour would change as the series progressed, becoming a visual representation of her connection to her family and friends.

Aurodia Ventafoli

Something I’ve always loved about Star Wars is the detail they put into the costumes of background characters. They may only show up for a few moments but that’s more than enough time to leave a lasting impression. We briefly see Aurodia Ventafoli performing on Dryden Vos’ yacht, the First Light, during Solo, but her look is quite eye-catching. Her vibe is a sci-fi, supper club singer, and she wears an elegant corded auropyle dress, multi-vocoder mask and a unique headdress.

Queen Amidala

Honestly, this entire list could’ve just been outfits worn by Queen Amidala in The Phantom Menace. If there was ever a single Star Wars character that embodied the concept of wild fashion, it’d be her. Her throne room gown is probably the most iconic of these looks, with its bright red material, golden detailing and ornate headpiece.

Saw Gerrera

If Queen Amidala’s outfit represent perfection and regality, Saw Gerrera’s is complete opposite. He wears a modified pressure suit that’s a ramshackle mish-mash of life support technology. It’s stylised ugliness, that shows off Saw’s fortitude and his unwillingness to admit defeat. Here’s a man who has absolutely been through the wringer, yet he’s still alive and willing to fight to the bitter end.

Enfrys Nest

I know a fair few people who skipped seeing Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is a shame because I think it’s pretty underrated. I rewatched it recently and think a lot of has held up better than I remember. One thing I really enjoyed while revisiting the movie is how good the costume designs are through out it, with my favourite easily being Enfys Nest’s. Combining a fur cape, a necklace of teeth and a horned battle helmet her outfit is part barbarian warrior, part space pirate.

Wat Tambor

I’ve always been fascinated by Wat Tambor’s design. There’s something about how industrial it looks, where you can’t tell where Wat Tambor ends and where his suit starts. Although, for someone who is the leader of something called the “Techno Union” you’d think he’d be able to design a pressure suit that wasn’t so clunky to wear.

The Mandalorian

There’s an old joke between Star Wars fans that the only reason anyone likes Boba Fett is because his design is unquestionably bad-arse. And, look, the sentiment isn’t wrong. Despite not doing much in the movies, Fett’s Mandalorian armour is iconic.

In The Mandalorian, we’ve been treated a bunch of fantastic Mandalorian design variants – but none of them top the costume of the shows eponymous character. The combination of his battle worn equipment with the pristine shine of his beskar armour look is undeniably cool.

