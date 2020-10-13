The Yeti X World Of Warcraft Edition Is Just Plain Hot

In a perfect world, I wouldn’t admit to being attracted to a microphone, but it’s time to accept my lot in life. The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition is the hottest thing I’ve ever seen. Beyond its sleek and shiny gold exterior, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. And once you really get to know it, it’s a whole lot of fun. While the Yeti X WoW Edition is a Yeti X at its core (one of the best mics on the market) it also adds a bunch of excellent, fun features to spice up your recording life.

First up, the sound quality. This Yeti (like most Yetis) sounds excellent. It’s crisp and clear, and it’ll pick up only the sounds you want it to pick up. It comes with the usual spatial modes (cardioid for podcasting, bidirectional for interviews etc.) and you’ll get consistent sound as long as you mind your positioning and spatial awareness. For the Yeti X’s, front-on is always best.

You can use the mic all on its own but for the best results it’s always a good idea to invest in a good pop filter and shield or a stand. These will set you back an extra few hundred dollars, but it’ll get you the best results if you’re going for a professional feel. For everyday use, I mainly used it as is for recording videos and playing around with the in-built voice modulator settings — but more on these features later.

For now, let’s all gaze in awe at the mic instead.

It’s a funky little black and gold number accented by gorgeous Warcraft runes. It’s pretty typical for ‘gamer’ accessories to rock cheesy LEDs and bright colours, but the Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition incorporates these features with a sense of class.

Ringed around the volume knob are backlit Warcraft runes you can customise to your preferred colour. These indicate your current volume while you’re streaming and help modulate your sound. On its basic setting, ‘too loud’ is red so you know when to tone down the shrieks (although, if you’re playing Phasmophobia, go right ahead and scream).

Then you’ve got this lovely golden stand, etched with more runes:

It’s the details that count with the Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition, and there are so many fantastic and well-designed aspects to the mic’s design. But it isn’t the only thing that makes it special.

Yeti X World of Warcraft: Special Features

The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition is mostly notable for its ability to double as a voice modulator. Through Logitech G HUB, you can set the mic to ‘Orc’, ‘Gnome’, ‘Demon’ or other classic voices like ‘Robot’, ‘Whisper’ and ‘Fishbowl’.

These effects chuck your voice through a modulator and let you speak in a variety of ridiculous and very good voices over stream or video. It’s a simple matter of kicking off your recording, then heading into the Logitech G HUB software and selecting your chosen voice.

You can check out all the Yeti X action below, as I take it for a test spin and read an extract from the Stephenie Meyer classic, Midnight Sun.

(If the link isn’t live just yet, check back shortly. There’s plenty of orc-voiced excitement waiting.)

The voice modulation feature is absolutely stupid and I love it. Voice modulators are always funny, no matter if they’re a simple Chewbacca mask or a $350 microphone. It’s silly, it’s fun and it’s a great use of the Yeti X tech. If you want to voice an entire stream as an orc, you’re welcome. If you prefer to be a demon, go right ahead. The world is your oyster. In 2020, we all need a bit of joy in our lives.

Alongside this voice modulation, the Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition also offers various playable sound clips from World of Warcraft and Shadowlands, some of which you’ll be able to hear in the video above. For those ‘intense gamer moments’ you can simply flip to G HUB and select the voice clip which most represents your shock and awe. There’s hundreds to choose from so you’ll never be without the perfect reaction.

Even without these features, the Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition is a hot prospect. It’s an excellent mic with quality audio, but it’s also extremely well-designed and has a bunch of uses. Whether you’re into Warcraft or not, the microphone’s voice modulation and sampling features are fantastic. It’s a great way to inject fun into any stream and it’s sure to kick off some hilarious content.

The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition is out this October at EB Games, priced at $349.95. It’s an excellent streaming mic and rocks a bunch of fun and ridiculous features sure to make any stream great. You don’t have to be a WoW diehard to enjoy it, but either way it’ll certainly spice up your streaming life.

Plus, it’s just plain hot.