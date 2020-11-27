Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Vs. Jagmeet Singh At Among Us, Streamed Tonight

Last night Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, challenged US Democrat Ocasio-Cortez to a streamed game of Among Us. AOC agreed, and it’s on, tonight at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET. USA vs. Canada. Pick a side.

This really does seem like the ideal way forward for international politics.

Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong? I’m in @theJagmeetSingh! See you tomorrow.

7pm EST ???? ????????????????https://t.co/F2JNKLgFaQ https://t.co/QmhF6D86NO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 26, 2020

Although what if it somehow sparked an incident? That would be a thing. Canada and US relations start to rupture over a questioned alibi. Talks break down after AOC calls Singh a third impostor...

If you want to see if the US and Canada can remain friends, you can watch the stream tonight on either AOC or Singh’s Twitch channels.