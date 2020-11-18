Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 File Size Has Been Leaked And, Surprise, It’s Big

Cyberpunk 2077 may be one of the biggest games of 2020, but does its file size measure up? The answer is yes, according to leaked PS4 packaging posted by a Reddit user.

Mikeymorphin has posted on Reddit images of what looks to be the back cover of the PS4 edition of Cyberpunk 2077. The file size is listed at 70GB minimum. Another image, presumably from the front cover, confirms that the game will be shipped on two Blu-Ray discs. The data will likely be split across one install disc and one play disc, which is similar to other large PS4 games.

Assuming these images are legitimate, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 will require a chunk of hard drive space. But, in reality, this file size could have been a lot worse. Other AAA games like The Last of Us 2 required 95GB minimum at launch and Red Dead Redemption 2 asked for 105GB. Both games also shipped on two discs.

This PS4 file size matches the 70GB of storage required for the PC edition of the game, which was listed in Cyberpunk 2077's official PC system requirements. The file size will probably be similar for the Xbox One edition of the game as well.

Additionally, the box art confirms that Cyberpunk 2077 will have PS4 Pro enhancements and it's sure to really test out your console's hardware. Those with the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be able to play the game via backwards compatibility by purchasing the Xbox One or PS4 editions of the game. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that a free next-gen upgrade of the game will be coming in 2021.

An added reminder for those with a PS5. PS4 game files can be installed on the internal storage of the PS5 as well as on an external hard drive. Which might be a good idea in this case, considering the PS5 has limited hard drive space.

The Reddit user also posted some of the other promotional material that they have received, which includes a cool Cyberpunk 2077 AR filter that can be enabled by scanning a QR code. Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed again last month to December 10, 2020. But seeing as promotional items are being sent out it looks promising that Cyberpunk will make its release date this time.