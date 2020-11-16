Fans Port Driver 2, A PlayStation Exclusive, To The PC

See Games Differently

While the first Driver — inspired by the original GTA titles then a predecessor of the later 3D ones — was a multiplatform affair, its 2000 sequel was a PlayStation exclusive. Until now!

(Yes, I know it came out on Game Boy, but like many Game Boy ports that was basically a different game).

REDRIVER2, a project led by SoapyMan, has brought the game to the PC by…reverse-engineering the original’s code and then making a proper port. This means the game is now running from the ground up on a personal computer, not through an emulator.

The release is just in time for the game’s 20th anniversary, and it looks great!

You can download it here.

