Korean Baseball Team Celebrates Championship With A Video Game Sword

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: November 25, 2020 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:baseball
lineagencsoftsouth korea
Overnight, the NC Dinos defeated the Doosan Bears, winning their first Korean Series championship. At the end of the game, the Dinos players gathered around the pitcher’s mound and celebrated the best way they could — with a giant video game sword.

This is not the trophy, but rather a clever way the team’s owner can drum up some publicity. See, the NC in NC Dinos refers to NCSoft, the video game company that owns the team. This is why the players were celebrating with the in-game Execution Sword from the company’s massively multiplayer online role-playing franchise Lineage.

Here is a shot from the stands as the socially-distanced fans looked on.

And from the team’s official livestream, showing off the Execution Sword.

Congrats to the NC Dinos on their championship!

