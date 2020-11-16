Some Of The Hottest Sneakers In 2020 Are These PlayStation x Nikes x Travis Scotts

Last week I had some negative sneaker news to share here on noted footwear blog Kotaku, so this week let’s flip that to something more positive.

Over the last few years, some of the most hyped series of sneaker releases on the planet have been Travis Scott’s collaborations with Nike, which have been led by a series of Jordans, the latest of which sell for $US1000 ($1,376)-$US2000 ($2,751).

Last month, Scott also teamed up with PlayStation, narrating this commercial for the PS5:

PlayStation went so far as to call Scott a “strategic creative partner”, but really, while Sony must be enjoying the association, he — and Nike — are here to sell some merch. Scott’s own store now has a whole range of PlayStation-branded shirts and hoodies for sale at the moment, like this:

Image: Cactus Jack

And this:

Image: Cactus Jack

Which, you know, aren’t bad! But the centrepiece of the whole thing are these Travis Scott x PlayStation Dunks, which Scott put up on his website over the weekend and gave fans (and sneaker resellers) a chance to enter a raffle to get a pair.

Image: Cactus Jack

The catch? Only five pairs were going to be given out. Five pairs! And the absolute cheek of the store to put “NOT FOR RESALE” in caps right under them given everything we know about sneaker resale in 2020.

Surely these will be given a wider release later on, though, and when that time comes, we can look at them as actual sneakers you might get a shot at buying/wearing (well, a better shot than with a five-pair release, anyway), instead of some weird marketing stunt.

Image: Cactus Jack

Anyway, I’m not a Travis Scott guy at all, but as someone very into both PlayStation and sneakers, I really like these! The colourway is crispy, the PlayStation branding is just about perfect (it’s there, but doesn’t overpower the shoe) and since Dunks are the first sneaker I ever started collecting back in the day, I’ve been digging their comeback over the last couple of years.

