Enjoy This Video Of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Loading In A Literal Heartbeat

If the prospect of genuinely lightning loading screens has got you excited for the PS5 and Xbox Series X next week, then you might appreciate this leaked video of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The video, which was uploaded to Imgur and can be seen below, shows Miles Morales launching from the new PS5’s UI. The most impressive thing here is that the actual gameplay loads faster than the main menu — although that doesn’t take particularly long either.

All in all, it’s about 20 seconds from launching the game on the PS5’s interface to actually being in gameplay. The time to load into gameplay from the main Spiderman menu screen is much faster, clocking in at just a couple of seconds.

When people asked for proper next-gen loading times, this is exactly what they had in mind. I’m not surprised that Spiderman is speedy out of the gate: the original PS4 game was super efficient, thanks to some clever techniques and asset management on Insomniac’s part.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is launching on the PS4 and PS5 on November 12 and November 19. It’s tied into the console’s worldwide release, but fortunately Australians will be able to check out Miles and his very cool Into the Spiderverse suit on November 12.

Those animations are so good.