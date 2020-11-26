The Art Of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ah, this is always one of my favourite times of the year, the evening where we get to share a ton of artwork that went into the production of a game in one of my favourite series, Assassin’s Creed.

I’ve run Fine Art features on almost every major game in the series dating back to Fine Art’s foundation, and it’s always such a pleasure getting to take a look at the character designs and environment sketches that breathe life into Ubisoft’s open worlds.

This time around, like always, you’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below. And while this isn’t featuring every artist who worked on the game in every capacity, it’s a selection that gives us a really good look at the creation of the game’s depiction of 9th century England.

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft