The Art Of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: November 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:art
assassins creedassassins creed valhallaubisoft
Ah, this is always one of my favourite times of the year, the evening where we get to share a ton of artwork that went into the production of a game in one of my favourite series, Assassin’s Creed.

I’ve run Fine Art features on almost every major game in the series dating back to Fine Art’s foundation, and it’s always such a pleasure getting to take a look at the character designs and environment sketches that breathe life into Ubisoft’s open worlds.

This time around, like always, you’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below. And while this isn’t featuring every artist who worked on the game in every capacity, it’s a selection that gives us a really good look at the creation of the game’s depiction of 9th century England.

Martin Deschambault

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

Pierre Raveneau

Donglu Yu

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

Sabin Boykinov

Even Amundsen

Gabriel Tan

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

Gilles Beloeil

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

Alexander J

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

Eddie Bennun

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

Jeff Simpson

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

Yelim Kim

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

Tony Zhou Shuo

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

