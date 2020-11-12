See Games Differently

The Art Of Watch Dogs: Legion

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: November 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:art
watch dogs legion
The Art Of Watch Dogs: Legion

The latest Watch Dogs game might be set in a real place, but Ubisoft’s vision for near-future London still took a lot of work to pull together.

So Far, Watch Dogs Legion Is One Of 2020’s Most Fascinating Games

Watch Dogs Legion, out today for a bunch of major video game platforms, is one of the most elaborate anecdote generators ever created. So, before we get into how the game handles its ambitious design goals, its politics, and even its Ubisoft-ness, let’s start with an anecdote that could only...

Read more

In this gallery you’ll find a selection of pieces from a number of artists who worked on the game. It’s not everything from everyone, but it’s enough to give you a good cross-section of the kind of stuff involved in plotting and designing a game like this, from drone models to environmental concepts.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio below.

Nacho Yagüe

Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Adrien Girod

Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Félicien Nourry

Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Vin Hill

Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Two Dots Studio

Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Ben Nicholas

Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Raphaëlle Deslandes

Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

George Varodi

Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.