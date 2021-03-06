Watch Dogs: Legion’s Multiplayer On PC Has Been Delayed Indefinitely Because Of Bugs

Yesterday, Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs Legion’s online mode on PC has been delayed indefinitely due to serious bugs that need to be fixed. And some parts of multiplayer on the console will also be delayed due to, you guessed it, more bugs.

Announced on Twitter yesterday, the PC version of Legion’s online mode has been delayed due to bugs causing the game to crash. No new date was given for when to expect the PC version’s online mode to be released, with Ubisoft simply saying “We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible.” The console versions of Watch Dogs online are still coming on March 9 as announced last month.

A message from the Watch Dogs: Legion team about the Online Mode: pic.twitter.com/VVeaZ7v7yb — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) March 5, 2021

While the console versions of Watch Dogs Legion will still be launching in a few days, the Tactical Ops missions won’t be available until later in the month on the 23rd. These raid-like missions are bigger and more challenging end game activities that Ubisoft suggests only groups of four or more take on.

Oh, and on PlayStation consoles, players will have limited in-game text chat until Ubisoft fixes that too. So things are a bit buggy overall, regardless of your platform of choice.

Watch Dogs: Legion’s Online Mode Delayed As Team Focuses On Fixing Bugs It’s no secret that Watch Dog: Legion has been pretty buggy since it launched late last month, but Ubisoft sounds dedicated to tracking down these experience-ruining glitches and getting them sorted out. So dedicated, in fact, that the game’s planned online mode has been delayed to next year to give... Read more

Watch Dogs: Legion’s online mode was first delayed back in November of last year due to bugs that the team wanted to fix first before launching any multiplayer modes.

I imagine the dozens of people who were excited to play Watch Dogs Legion online are sad about this. Meanwhile, I still need to finish the game after it erased hours of progress right before I reached the end.

.

Related Stories

New Xbox Series X, S Feature Doubles Framerates On Select Games Microsoft announced today that it is further improving Xbox Series X/S enhancements to backward-compatible games with a new feature known as Xbox FPS Boost, which does exactly what it says on the tin. Read more

I Just Want To Play Watch Dogs: Legion Nearly two weeks ago, Watch Dogs: Legion came out. One day later, I booted it up on my PC for a breezy three-or-so-hour play session. One day after that, I once again tried to play the latest cyberpunk entry in a genre that, for expediency’s sake, we will just call... Read more