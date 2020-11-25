Watch Dogs: Legion’s Online Mode Delayed As Team Focuses On Fixing Bugs

It’s no secret that Watch Dog: Legion has been pretty buggy since it launched late last month, but Ubisoft sounds dedicated to tracking down these experience-ruining glitches and getting them sorted out. So dedicated, in fact, that the game’s planned online mode has been delayed to next year to give the team more time to iron out its single-player issues.

Multiplayer will give Watch Dogs: Legion players the chance to tackle co-op missions with up to three teammates as well as compete in modes like Spiderbot Arena and invade other players’ games. These online activities were originally planned to launch on December 3, but will instead be pushed back to a more opaque early 2021 release window.

According to an official post on the Ubisoft forums, a patch dropping this week includes several fixes for major issues like save corruption and crashes in addition to stability and performance improvements across all platforms. The devs also mention that the PC version will be getting a manual save option.

Watch Dogs: Legion is expected to receive more quality-of-life features, including “further graphics optimizations” on PC to help higher-end GPUs hit a consistent 60 fps, sometime next month.