Ubisoft Is Ending Support For Watch Dogs Legion

Rest in peace Watch Dogs: Legion. You had a good go at it, thanks for your input.

Watch Dogs: Legion has had quite the run. It garnered mixed reviews from critics and a similarly uneven reception from fans both of whom wanted more from the game and its vaunted “play as anyone” systems. With the release of new DLC including new characters and a brand new storyline, the fans finally got a bit of what they wanted. However, it seems this DLC will be the last.

According to the latest blog post on the Watch Dogs: Legion website, Ubisoft confirmed that no new content or updates will be coming to the game. The blog post goes through all the content that has been added to the game since its launch in October 2020. They also thank the community for their ongoing feedback, which has helped the developers add “multiple quality-of-life improvements to the game”.

They also outlined what was included in the newest and final update.

“TU 5.6 was our final update for Watch Dogs: Legion. However, you can look forward to reward tracks in the Online Mode, containing both new and returning rewards. The current season 4 Rebels track, containing 80 ranks, will run until January 22, 2022, followed by Season 5 Stripes. After that, Seasons 3-5 will continue to cycle and return to the game, giving you the opportunity to acquire rewards you might have missed out on in the past. Some rewards to look forward to is a modified version of Aiden Pearce’s jacket, and Jackson’s mask and clothing set.”

The blog post continues with a final hurrah.

“The game has grown by leaps and bounds, with a ton of content to explore, from a sprawling near future city to an action-packed Online Mode. We couldn’t be prouder of the game we’ve created, and we appreciate all of you who’ve joined us on this journey in London over the year. We look forward to seeing more of your adventures in Legion!”

Although the game was released to milquetoast reception with some not being able to find interest later in the game’s lifetime, the ongoing support that the game has received since its launch at the end of 2020 has had many fans warm up to the game. In saying that, the Watch Dogs: Legion Twitter page saw support flow in after tweeting the news.

There was a lot of ups and downs with this game but overall it was great. The Year 1 lineup managed to bring a lot of content that made the game much more enjoyable. Thank you for the communication and the game itself. ❤️ — Watch Dogs Legion: News (@WatchDogsInfo) January 21, 2022

It was a good run, until next time dedsec pic.twitter.com/leo0XeFvn2 — Capable_oven:0_0: (@yourmumswiifit) January 21, 2022

Thank you for this amazing experience both in the base game and in the DLC pic.twitter.com/cW77th4q61 — HenriqueHardrock (@HenriqueHardro1) January 21, 2022

What’s next for Ubisoft after the halting of updates for Watch Dogs: Legion? Obviously more important business, like making $400 from NFTs in a three year old game.