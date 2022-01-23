See Games Differently

Ubisoft Is Ending Support For Watch Dogs Legion

Published 1 hour ago: January 24, 2022 at 9:50 am -
Filed to:cyberpunk
Image: Ubisoft

Rest in peace Watch Dogs: Legion. You had a good go at it, thanks for your input.

Watch Dogs: Legion has had quite the run. It garnered mixed reviews from critics and a similarly uneven reception from fans both of whom wanted more from the game and its vaunted “play as anyone” systems. With the release of new DLC including new characters and a brand new storyline, the fans finally got a bit of what they wanted. However, it seems this DLC will be the last.

According to the latest blog post on the Watch Dogs: Legion website, Ubisoft confirmed that no new content or updates will be coming to the game. The blog post goes through all the content that has been added to the game since its launch in October 2020. They also thank the community for their ongoing feedback, which has helped the developers add “multiple quality-of-life improvements to the game”.

They also outlined what was included in the newest and final update.

“TU 5.6 was our final update for Watch Dogs: Legion. However, you can look forward to reward tracks in the Online Mode, containing both new and returning rewards. The current season 4 Rebels track, containing 80 ranks, will run until January 22, 2022, followed by Season 5 Stripes. After that, Seasons 3-5 will continue to cycle and return to the game, giving you the opportunity to acquire rewards you might have missed out on in the past. Some rewards to look forward to is a modified version of Aiden Pearce’s jacket, and Jackson’s mask and clothing set.”

The blog post continues with a final hurrah.

“The game has grown by leaps and bounds, with a ton of content to explore, from a sprawling near future city to an action-packed Online Mode. We couldn’t be prouder of the game we’ve created, and we appreciate all of you who’ve joined us on this journey in London over the year. We look forward to seeing more of your adventures in Legion!”

Although the game was released to milquetoast reception with some not being able to find interest later in the game’s lifetime, the ongoing support that the game has received since its launch at the end of 2020 has had many fans warm up to the game. In saying that, the Watch Dogs: Legion Twitter page saw support flow in after tweeting the news.

What’s next for Ubisoft after the halting of updates for Watch Dogs: Legion? Obviously more important business, like making $400 from NFTs in a three year old game.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • Got the news last night… and uninstalled it cause no new content = nothing left to play. Online mode sucks and the zombie beta is a sad joke… Ubisoft jumping on trends and not actually committing any real resources or sound game design cause their game design methodology doesn’t allow innovation.

    And the final line on Quartz…. HA! $400, that’s a huge laugh considering the financial costs rigging that up

